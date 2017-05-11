9 injured in fiery crash on I-35W

The scene of a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and three other vehicles on I-35 in Fort Worth May 11, 2017. (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH - Interstate 35 in Fort Worth is closed after a three-vehicle crash caused an 18-wheeler truck and another vehicle to catch fire, leaving nine people injured.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on southbound I-35 near Golden Triangle.

Nine people are reported injured, according to Medstar. Two people were taken to the hospital.

Southbound lanes of I-35 will remain closed for a while, and drivers should find an alternate route.

Northbound lanes are expected to reopen soon, officials said.

