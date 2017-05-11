WFAA
Close

9 injured in fiery crash on I-35W

Aerial video taken from HD Chopper 8 of a fiery wreck involving an 18-wheeler and three other cars on an I-35 overpass in Fort Worth.

WFAA 2:16 PM. CDT May 11, 2017

FORT WORTH - Interstate 35 in Fort Worth is closed after a three-vehicle crash caused an 18-wheeler truck and another vehicle to catch fire, leaving nine people injured.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on southbound I-35 near Golden Triangle.

Nine people are reported injured, according to Medstar. Two people were taken to the hospital.

• Aerial photos: The scene of a fiery 18-wheeler crash on FW overpass

Southbound lanes of I-35 will remain closed for a while, and drivers should find an alternate route.

Northbound lanes are expected to reopen soon, officials said.

• Link: WFAA Traffic updates

Check back for more on this developing story.

 

 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories