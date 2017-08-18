WFAA
Fatal crash closes I-30 at U.S. 80 in East Dallas

WFAA 7:28 AM. CDT August 18, 2017

DALLAS -- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 are closed in East Dallas due to a fatal crash.

Melinda Urbina with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said one person was killed in the crash that took place near U.S. 80 at the Bigtown exit. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Drivers are being forced to exit at Buckner Boulevard. Backups are reaching Ferguson Road.

Urbina says I-30 is expected to be closed for several hours.

Alternate roads to take include Samuell Boulevard, Military Parkway, and Scyene Road.

