DALLAS -- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 are closed in East Dallas due to a fatal crash.
Melinda Urbina with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said one person was killed in the crash that took place near U.S. 80 at the Bigtown exit. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Drivers are being forced to exit at Buckner Boulevard. Backups are reaching Ferguson Road.
Urbina says I-30 is expected to be closed for several hours.
Alternate roads to take include Samuell Boulevard, Military Parkway, and Scyene Road.
EB 30 traffic forced off @ Buckner. Backup to Ferguson— Lauren Nevitt (@LaurenNevittTV) August 18, 2017
ALT ROUTES:
Samuell Blvd
Military Pkwy
Scyene Rd@wfaatraffic pic.twitter.com/Ub1MFdxYvW
Check back for more on this developing story.
