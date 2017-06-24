Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

DENTON, TEXAS - Traffic delays are expected in the southbound lanes on I-35E following a hazardous material spill Saturday.



Traffic is being directed off the highway at Post Oak Drive exit. The eastbound and westbound lanes of Post Oak Drive remain closed as they clear the scene.



Officials also have closed the southbound entrance ramps from Mayhill Road and Loop 288.

They have set up the following detours at this time:

Eastbound Post Oak Drive traffic will take the southbound frontage road to Corinth Parkway, use the southbound to northbound U-turn and take the northbound frontage road to Post Oak Drive.

Westbound Post Oak Drive traffic will take the northbound frontage road, turn left onto Mayhill Road, turn left onto the southbound frontage road and continue to Post Oak Drive.

