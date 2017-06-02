WFAA
Eastbound I-20 closed in Grand Prairie after fatal crash

June 02, 2017

GRAND PRAIRIE -- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 are closed for several hours near Great Southwest Parkway due to a fatal crash.

No details about the crash have been released.

Traffic is backed up all the way to Collins Street in Arlington. Drivers are being urged to exit at Cooper Street and take Mayfield and Pioneer Parkway. 

