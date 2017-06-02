Eastbound I-20 closed in Grand Prairie after fatal crash

Fatal crash in Grand Prairie shuts down I-20

GRAND PRAIRIE -- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 are closed for several hours near Great Southwest Parkway due to a fatal crash.

No details about the crash have been released.

Grand Prairie crash

Traffic is backed up all the way to Collins Street in Arlington. Drivers are being urged to exit at Cooper Street and take Mayfield and Pioneer Parkway.

#Arlington #GrandPrairie: EB 20 CLOSED @ Hwy 360 from accident. All traffic forced onto NB 360@wfaatraffic pic.twitter.com/qJg8KnFoc3 — Lauren Nevitt (@lauren_nev) June 2, 2017

