Cars.com: Volkswagen Atlas best car of 2018

Every year, Cars.com editors test hundreds of models to advise shoppers on the best and not-so-great choices. Each year, automakers redesign or introduce a few dozen of those cars, and in each of the past nine years we’ve given one of those models our highest accolade: Cars.com’s Best Of award.

This year that group came down to six contenders: a tech-filled redesign on the Honda Accord, a blistering performance compact in the new Honda Civic Type R, a surprising sport sedan in the all-new Kia Stinger, a svelte luxury SUV in the redesigned Volvo XC60 and two new practical family haulers in the redesigned Volkswagen Tiguan and all-new Atlas.

Of that group, the Atlas is our winner.

Steady gas prices in recent years have rekindled shoppers’ love affair with SUVs. But the Atlas isn’t just a winner because of what it is; it’s a winner for how it does it.

The Atlas boasts a cavernous interior with three adult-friendly rows of seats, an intuitive multimedia system, excellent scores in Cars.com’s Car Seat Check and reasonably good drivability.

Indeed, it stood head and shoulders above other crowd favorites in Cars.com’s 2017 Three-Row SUV Challenge. Throw in Volkswagen’s outstanding new warranty for 2018, and the Atlas marries all that practicality with a lot of value.

