Don't let these Dallas North Tollway closures ruin your weekend

Photo: NTTA

As if traffic on the Dallas North Tollway wasn't busy enough, another closure is set to take place this weekend.

Starting Friday, October 20 at 9 p.m., through 5 a.m. Monday, October 23 parts of the DNT will be inaccessible.

Crews will be working to rebuild the Tennyson Parkway bridge along the Plano and Frisco border. The bridge will accommodate the addition of a fourth lane on each direction of the tollway. The final beams were placed in August and now concrete will be poured to complete the construction.

Don't let these closures affect your weekend plans and decide on an alternate route before you head out.

For more information the closure and alternate routes, visit NTTA.

Closures include the following:

• All northbound lanes of the DNT from the Spring Creek Parkway exit to the Headquarters Drive entrance ramp

• All southbound lanes of the DNT from Gaylord Parkway to the Spring Creek Parkway entrance ramp

• Two southbound right lanes from Spring Creek Parkway to Parker Road

• The southwest- and northeast-bound SRT direct connector ramps to southbound DNT

• The northbound DNT direct-connector ramps to southwest- and northeast-bound SRT

• The northbound entrance ramps from Windhaven

© 2017 WFAA-TV