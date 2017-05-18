DNT full closure in Plano, Frisco postponed this weekend

A Texas state representative is being critical of the North Texas Tollway Authority for refusing to fix excessive noise problems along the Bush Turnpike in Rowlett to the point that she's asking if the NTTA is still needed at all. (Photo: WFAA)

Parts of the Dallas North Tollway were scheduled to be be closed May 19- 22 because of the construction of a new U-turn lane in Plano. This closure has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. All lanes of the DNT will remain open.

According to a release from the North Texas Tollway Authority, these coordinated closures are subject to weather conditions within the cities of Plano and Frisco. The NTTA says drivers should take alternate routes and expect delays in their commute.

The city of Plano is expected to convert the existing U-turn lane at Legacy into a pedestrian walkway.

NTTA will fully close the Dallas North Tollway near the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The closure, in both directions between SH 121 and Spring Creek Parkway, will begin late Friday evening.

Below are the following closures:

The following closures are scheduled on the DNT at the Legacy Drive bridge:

9-11 p.m. Friday, May 19

• Two NB lanes of the DNT from the Spring Creek Parkway exit to the Headquarters Drive

entrance ramp

• Two SB lanes of the DNT from Gaylord Parkway to the Spring Creek Parkway entrance ramp

11 p.m. Friday, May 19, through 5 a.m. Monday, May 22

• All NB lanes of the DNT from the Spring Creek Parkway exit to the Headquarters Drive

entrance ramp

• All SB lanes of the DNT from Gaylord Parkway to the Spring Creek Parkway entrance ramp

• SW-B and NE-B direct-connector ramps to SB DNT

• NB DNT direct-connector ramp to SW-B and NE-B SRT

• NB entrance ramps from Windhaven Parkway and Spring Creek Parkway

• NB exit ramps at Legacy Drive and Headquarters Drive

• SB entrance ramps from Gaylord Parkway, SH 121 and Legacy Drive

• SB exit ramps to Legacy Drive and Spring Creek Parkway

NOTE: Legacy Drive will remain open to traffic during this work.

