Crashes close I-20 in Weatherford, DNT in Plano

Two serious crashes have closed two major highways in North Texas early Friday morning, just ahead of rush hour.

The NTTA says an overnight crash has closed all northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway at Spring Creek Parkway. The DNT is expected to remain closed through 7 a.m.

In Weatherford, eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at Santa Fe are closed due to a crash involving a semi truck. Drivers should take Ranger Highway to U.S. 180.

