Construction to close part of I-35W in Fort Worth over weekend

FORT WORTH -- Parts of Interstate 35W will be closed in Fort Worth this weekend, so drivers should plan accordingly.

The main northbound lanes of I-35W from Western Center Boulevard to U.S. 81/287 will be closed Friday, May 19 at 9 p.m. to Monday, May 22 at 6 a.m. due to a construction project.

Those heading north on I-35W will be detoured to the frontage road at Western Center, then back onto the interstate at Heritage Trace Parkway, TxDOT says.

Southbound lanes of I-35W will be closed at Heritage Trace Parkway from 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Motorists heading south during that time will be detoured to the frontage road at Heritage Trace and then back onto I-35W at North Tarrant Parkway.

Southbound I-35W will also be reduced to one lane from U.S. 81/287 to Loop 820 from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes as there will be traffic delays.

