At least one dead in crash on I-35E near Royal Lane

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash in North Dallas.
At least one person has been confirmed dead after the incident on southbound I-35E near Royal Lane, according to Melinda Urbina with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.
Urbina says the crash involved two 18-wheeler trucks and several sedans.
I just passed by this accident. Here's a view from the ground level. Medical personnel are still on hand combing through the debris. pic.twitter.com/qZvb5v6xee— Jordan James (@JordancJames) July 17, 2017
