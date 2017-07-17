At least one dead in crash on I-35E near Royal Lane (TxDOT camera)

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash in North Dallas.

At least one person has been confirmed dead after the incident on southbound I-35E near Royal Lane, according to Melinda Urbina with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Urbina says the crash involved two 18-wheeler trucks and several sedans.

I just passed by this accident. Here's a view from the ground level. Medical personnel are still on hand combing through the debris. pic.twitter.com/qZvb5v6xee — Jordan James (@JordancJames) July 17, 2017

