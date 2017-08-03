3 killed, 2 injured in Corsicana crash caused by wrong-way driver

Corsicana crash (DPS)

CORSICANA -- A wrong-way driver in Corsicana caused a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening that left three people dead.

Department of Public Safety troopers were called at about 9 p.m. to Interstate 45, just south of Rice, to find that a Ford Explorer traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-45 crashed into a Nissan Rogue head-on. Officials say a silver Toyota Avalon then rear-ended the Nissan. While trying to avoid the pileup, a blue Lexus LX470 and a white Toyota Highlander sustained minor damage.

The Nissan's driver and front seat passenger were taken to a nearby hospital where they died a short time later. The backseat passenger of the Nissan died at the scene.

The Ford Explorer's driver was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center with serious injuries, while the front seat passenger was taken by helicopter to Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas with serious injuries.

The Toyota Avalon's driver was taken to a nearby hospital "with possible injuries." The drivers of the Lexus and Toyota Highlander weren't injured.

Troopers are still investigating why the driver of the Explorer was going the wrong way on I-45.

