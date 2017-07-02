Texas City commissioner charged in crash that killed father, son

GALVESTON, Texas – A Texas City Commissioner has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in an auto-pedestrian accident that left a father and son dead overnight.

According to the Galveston Police Department, Dee Ann Haney, 54, has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in fatal accident that happened just after midnight Monday along Interstate 45 near Galveston Causeway.

When police arrived at the scene of the accident, they found a black Toyota Tacoma pulled over to the right shoulder. They then found the two victims, a 59-year-old Van Duoc Le and his 33-year-old son Phue Hong Le, in a grassy area along the right shoulder of the freeway.

The father's son-in-law told police that the Tacoma was pulled over to the right shoulder of the roadway, and the father and son were standing along the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The son-in-law was attempting to secure items in the bed of the truck, when the white Ford F-150 driven by Haney was traveling northbound in the far right lane.

Police said the F-150 veered over to the shoulder and struck the father and son.

Haney was detained at the scene on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Police said that after a battery of tests conducted by both GPD and Texas DPS Troopers, Haney was arrested.

Haney was released on bonds totaling to $100,000, police said.

The judge said that she must install a Breathalyzer in her car that requires her to blow into it before the vehicle is allowed the start. She is also not allowed to any place which has a primary purpose of selling alcohol like a bar.

Haney has holds an at-large seat on the Texas City Commission.

