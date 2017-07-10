Garland driver hits, kills 1-year-old in Athens

Picture Courtesy Athens Daily Review

ATHENS - A Garland driver hit and killed a 1-year-old after the child wandered into a busy roadway near Athens, Texas over the weekend.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report, the accident happened at about 9 p.m. Sunday on Highway 175 East.

The child wandered away from a nearby residence and into the roadway before being struck by a Honda Civic being driven by 30-year-old Vu Pham of Garland.

The child, Santiago Sanchez, did not survive.

The investigation continues into the crash. It's not clear if Pham faces charges.

