Photos taken with the new iPhone X

A picture of Craig York taken with the new iPhone X after he purchased it on Nov. 3, 2017. (Photo: Sebastian Robertson)

DALLAS - Friday morning at the Knox-Henderson Apple store, the line of customers stretched around the block.

"The first one I ever waited for was iPhone 4," said Thomas Nguyen, a sophomore at The University of Texas at Arlington.

Nguyen was among dozens of fans who showed up early to get one of the first iPhone X phones, aka the iPhone 10, sold in Dallas.

"I kind of fell in love with the phone, just like how it looked," he said. "And I was like, 'This has to be my next phone.'"

Craig York has been an Apple fan since day one. Decked out in classic Apple gear that goes without saying.

"I have all my old gear and stuff so it's the one time I can kind of wear it and be able to enjoy it and wear it," he said.

York gave us a firsthand look at the phone's newest features.

The new iPhone doesn't have a home button, rather an all-glass display. There's no headphone jack either, you'll remember that went away with iPhone 7 in 2016. You won't need a button to unlock the phone because Apple is banking on new facial recognition software. The two 12 megapixel cameras on the front actually recognize you and unlock the phone.

"I think it's blown away what my expectations were," York said. "The face ID is absolutely seamless. The screen's gorgeous. The OLED is gorgeous. You really see what the next 10 years are going to be."

And then there's the all-new camera. See the blurred background? That's the new portrait mode. It digitally mimics the look of expensive professional grade cameras.

The phone starts at $999 making it the the company's most expensive smartphone.

