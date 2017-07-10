No, that friend request from Jayden Smith won't hack your Facebook

Snapchat and Facebook startup screens are seen on iPhone on 10 May, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Photo: NurPhoto, Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)

If you're a frequent Facebook user, you've likely received a message from a vigilant friend warning you of a Jayden K. Smith, who's out to hack your Facebook account.

Though your friends are just looking out for you, you can tell them to relax. No, Jayden K. Smith isn't going to hack your page and ruin your life.

The message you received likely reads as follows: "Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received. Hold your finger down on the message. At the bottom in the middle it will say forward. Hit that then click on the names of those in your list and it will send to them."

According to Snopes, accepting a friend request from a Jayden K. Smith won't give anyone access to your computer or account.

The message is actually a hoax that's made it's way through the depths of the internet for quite some time.

The message always has the same framework -- avoid (something) from (insert name here). The idea is the same, the names and context are just different. For example, "Do not accept friend requests from Jayden K. Smith" could soon be, "Do not open an email sent by Joe Smith. If you do, your entire contact list could be in danger to a computer virus."

According to Snopes, past variations of the hoax have also included warnings of putting your children at risk to a serial killer if you open a certain email.

That being said, it's never a good idea to give out your information to strangers, and accepting friend requests from people you don't know should always merit a second thought.

And if you're ever asked, no, don't send any money to that Nigerian prince who reached out to you via email, either.

