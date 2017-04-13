Boeing 737 MAX 9 takes maiden flight

Boeing's 737 MAX 9 takes off from Renton, Wash., on its maiden flight, April 13, 2017. (Credit: KING)

Boeing's newest plane, the 737 MAX 9 flew for the first time Thursday. The two hour and 13 minute test flight designed to put the plane through a series of moderate tests, including shutting down and restarting the engines (one at a time) checking flap setting and cycling the landing gear. Tests over the course of the year will become more and more involved and push the airplane further, to prove to the FAA that the longest 737 MAX so far is safe and ready to fly passengers.

The plane took off from the Renton Airport adjacent to Boeing 737 factory at 10:52 this morning, landing at Boeing Field in Seattle at 1:35.

The MAX carry up to 220 passengers in a single-cabin layout., but in more typical first class and coach configurations will carry 178 passengers. It's capable of flying up to 3,515 miles non-stop, enabling it to fly such routes as New York to London, the company says.

The slightly smaller 737 MAX eight, the first of Boeing's newest workhorse jets was ceritified for delivery to airllnes in early March. Because of it's nearly 9 foot increase in length and 16 additional sests, the MAX 9 will only have to complete about 30% of the testing performed on the MAX 8. The engines are the same.

The MAX 8, like the 737 800 it replaces, is considered to be the sweet spot in the market for so called single aisle jets. But airlines have the option to go larger. Randy Tinseth, Boeing Commercial Airplanes vice president for marketing says larger single aisle jets like the Airbus 321 and the 737-900 er are moving from being only 15% of the market to a full 25%, one in four. Boeing is planning to go one better, and even larger MAX 10, which would be the largest 737 Boeing's ever built.

© 2017 KING-TV