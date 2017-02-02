Driverless shuttle gets test drive in Arlington

EasyMile EZ10

ARLINGTON -- Much talked about driverless vehicles will be on display in Arlington on Thursday, and the public is invited to take a ride in a shuttle with no one at the wheel.

The Alliance for Transportation Innovation will be at the Arlington Convention Center demonstrating how autonomous passenger shuttles work and to discuss how they can benefit cities looking for new ideas and solutions for transportation.

The EasyMile EZ10 is a driverless shuttle that can carry 12 people and has a top speed of 25 MPH. ATI is taking the shuttle around the country to demonstrate the technology behind it.

According to the EasyMile website, the shuttle designed to carry passengers short distances is already being used in projects around the world, including a business park in California. The company is headquartered in France, but has offices in Singapore and Denver.

Public rides will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arlington Convention Center. A roundtable discussion with small businesses, local leaders, and transportation organizations on the opportunities and benefits using driverless technology is also scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

