Driverless cars coming to Arlington streets — for research

Googles Lexus RX 450H Self Driving Car is seen parked on Pennsylvania Ave. on April 23, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2014 Getty Images)

Driverless cars may soon be on the streets in Arlington.

Arlington was among five areas in Texas selected last week by the U.S. Transportation Department as a “national Automated Vehicle (AV) Proving Ground,” according to a press release issued Tuesday by Texas A&M University.

That means cars with no driver behind the wheel — or perhaps a researcher sitting in the driver’s seat, in case he or she needs to take over manual control of the vehicle — could soon be spotted on city streets.

“This partnership puts Texas at the forefront of automated vehicle technologies that likely will shape the future of transportation around the world,” Texas Department of Transportation Deputy Executive Director Marc Williams said in a statement.

