Bell Helicopter teams with Uber to create flying electric taxis

A rendering of a landing/launching area for Uber’s proposed Elevate network to transport people and deliver items via electric vertical lift aircraft. (Uber)

Metroplex traffic? Bell Helicopter and Uber are trying to develop a way for commuters to fly over it.

The two companies announced plans on Tuesday to develop a network of aircraft that could provide transportation in large urban areas like Dallas/Fort Worth.

“It’s not going to happen right away, tomorrow, but the technology is definitely there,” said Bell Helicopter chief executive Mitch Snyder in an interview this week. “We can see road maps to get us there and I’m excited to be a part of that team.”

The car-for-hire company discussed its vision for on-demand urban air service, including firms that will help develop technology for it, at the Uber Elevate Summit in Dallas.

With its Uber Elevate network, Uber plans to create a network of electric aircraft and skyports that could provide transportation and delivery services in cities.

“Imagine one day you’re using your everyday Uber [app], you see a new option for air,” said Jeff Holden, chief product officer at Uber. “You literally push a button and get a flight.”

Holden said the first electric aircraft would be piloted but that eventually with fly-by-wire systems, the aircraft could be self-piloted.

