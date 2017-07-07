So, what exactly is Corsi? NHL shot attempt percentage explained

Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the overtime shootout at the American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

Advanced metrics are a mainstay in analyzing baseball players, and hockey fans are getting more of their own to geek out about in recent years.

Sometimes, though, it’s hard to keep up with the times. Some stats look more like the names of European scientists, like Corsi and Fenwick.

So what exactly is Corsi? It’s a measure of the percentage of attempted shots taken by a given team. Essentially, the shots taken by one team (that’s shots on goal, missed shots and blocked shots), minus the shots taken by the opponent.

But why do we care?

Well, because if you want to shoot the puck, you have to be in possession of the puck -- and more often than not in a reasonable position to score. That’s why shot attempt percentage is a better predictor of future goals than actual goals scored.

