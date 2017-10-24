Trump's $25,000 Check to Gold Star Family Dated Same Day A Report Came Out That Said He Didn't Send It
President Trump did follow through on his promise to send a personal check for $25,000 to a Gold Star family. However, it was dated on the same day as a Washington Post report that said the family was still waiting. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WFAA 7:56 AM. CDT October 24, 2017
