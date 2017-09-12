Trump Campaign Reportedly Hands Over Documents to Robert Mueller in Russia Probe
For the very first time, staffers from the president's election campaign are reportedly providing documents to Robert Mueller, special counsel in the Trump Russia investigation. Aaron Dickens reports.
WFAA 1:46 PM. CDT September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
AG sues 3 businesses for alleged price gouging during HarveySep 12, 2017, 9:18 a.m.
-
9th person dead in Plano shooting; mom blames daughter's exSep 10, 2017, 9:31 p.m.
-
NEW LAW: Head lice outbreaks must be reported to parentsSep. 7, 2017, 10:33 a.m.