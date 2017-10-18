Trump Calls Out James Comey For Protecting 'Crooked Hillary' During Email Scandal
President Trump lashed out at former FBI director James Comey on Wednesday for protecting Hillary Clinton during her private email server scandal. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WFAA 8:47 AM. CDT October 18, 2017
