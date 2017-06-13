Trump Administration Calls For 'Lasting Peach' In The Middle East
For decades, world leaders have called for lasting peace in the Middle East, but apparently, the Trump White House wants to take a different approach. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WFAA 2:44 AM. CDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Husband talks about losing wife in Dallas office shooting
-
Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line
-
Names released in office tower murder-suicide
-
Dallas surgeon blames bad batch of medicine for patients loss of vision after cateract surgery
-
The perplexing story of Josh Hamilton
-
The Baker Hotel: Will the heart of Mineral Wells beat again?
-
Uber to test flying cars in North Texas
-
Burial set for indigent, homeless veterans
-
Judge tells John Wiley Price jury to keep working
-
Police: Fort Worth officer involved shooting
More Stories
-
Former Ellis County sheriff discusses fight that…Jun 13, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
-
Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-riseJun 13, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
-
Cleburne celebrates 'Alex Wilson Night' after custom…Jun 13, 2017, 10:35 p.m.