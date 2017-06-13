Texas Junior High Student Gets 'Most Likely To Become A Terrorist' Award
We all know the usual superlatives... 'Most likely to become president' or 'Most likely to win the nobel prize' but one junior high school student in Texas, may have gotten the most offensive superlative ever. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WFAA 12:20 AM. CDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Husband talks about losing wife in Dallas office shooting
-
Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line
-
Names released in office tower murder-suicide
-
Dallas surgeon blames bad batch of medicine for patients loss of vision after cateract surgery
-
The perplexing story of Josh Hamilton
-
The Baker Hotel: Will the heart of Mineral Wells beat again?
-
Uber to test flying cars in North Texas
-
Burial set for indigent, homeless veterans
-
Judge tells John Wiley Price jury to keep working
-
Police: Fort Worth officer involved shooting
More Stories
-
Former Ellis County sheriff discusses fight that…Jun 13, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
-
Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-riseJun 13, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
-
Cleburne celebrates 'Alex Wilson Night' after custom…Jun 13, 2017, 10:35 p.m.