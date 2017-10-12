Republican Senator Asks If Trump Is Backtracking on Presidential Oath
Republican Senator Ben Sasse is asking whether or not President Trump is backtracking on the oath he took when he was sworn into office. Veuer's Natasha Abellard (@Natasha Abellard) has the story.
WFAA 9:40 AM. CDT October 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Mom fears missing teen daughter was taken by sex traffickersOct 11, 2017, 10:12 p.m.
-
Fort Worth-area couple missing for two weeks in the BahamasOct 11, 2017, 5:22 p.m.
-
Dallas County salvage yards thrive as enforcement is ignoredOct 11, 2017, 8:59 p.m.