Report: Trump Aides 'Hustled' After The President's Interview to Secure List of Fallen Soldiers
Surrounding the controversy of President Donald Trump's phone call to the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, a report now shows that Trump's aides are 'hustling' to put out other fires on the same issue. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WFAA 1:32 PM. CDT October 21, 2017
