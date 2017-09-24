Report: Jared Kushner Used Private Email To Conduct White House Business
It's one of President Trump's biggest criticisms of Hillary Clinton... using private email to conduct government business. But now one of of the President's own senior advisors and his son-in-law Jared Kushner is allegedly doing the same thing, according to Politico.
WFAA 4:32 PM. CDT September 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
2 Fort Worth officers responding to road rage call…Sep 24, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
Fort Worth police: Naked man arrested, but he may…Sep 24, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
-
In protests, NFL comes together for one of its most…Sep 24, 2017, 5:45 p.m.