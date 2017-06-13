Report: Foreign Leaders Instructed to Praise Trump on Election Win During Overseas Trip
As President Donald Trump embarks on his first foreign trip, the world leaders he will be meeting are getting a list of tips on how to interact with Trump. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WFAA 4:34 AM. CDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Husband talks about losing wife in Dallas office shooting
-
Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line
-
Names released in office tower murder-suicide
-
Dallas surgeon blames bad batch of medicine for patients loss of vision after cateract surgery
-
The perplexing story of Josh Hamilton
-
The Baker Hotel: Will the heart of Mineral Wells beat again?
-
Uber to test flying cars in North Texas
-
Burial set for indigent, homeless veterans
-
Judge tells John Wiley Price jury to keep working
-
Police: Fort Worth officer involved shooting
More Stories
-
Former Ellis County sheriff discusses fight that…Jun 13, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
-
6 dead in London fire; figure expected to riseJun 13, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
-
Cleburne celebrates 'Alex Wilson Night' after custom…Jun 13, 2017, 10:35 p.m.