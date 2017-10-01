President Trump Tells Sec. of State Rex Tillerson To Stop Wasting His Time Negotiating With North Korea
President Trump is going after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again while telling his Secretary of State to stop wasting time negotiating with the rogue nation. Veuer's TC Newman has that story.
WFAA 1:15 PM. CDT October 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Cowboys, Rams stand for anthem SundayOct. 1, 2017, 12:07 p.m.
-
Trustee: More Dallas schools names will changeOct. 1, 2017, 1:57 p.m.
-
Dave Strader, broadcasting legend and Stars…Oct. 1, 2017, 10:47 a.m.