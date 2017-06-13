Parents Are Upset a Serial Killer is Volunteering at an Elementary School
Convicted serial killer Karla Homolka has been volunteering at Greaves Adventist Academy in Montreal. And the news is not sitting well with people on social media. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WFAA 8:12 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Husband talks about losing wife in Dallas office shooting
-
Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line
-
Names released in office tower murder-suicide
-
Dallas surgeon blames bad batch of medicine for patients loss of vision after cateract surgery
-
The perplexing story of Josh Hamilton
-
The Baker Hotel: Will the heart of Mineral Wells beat again?
-
Uber to test flying cars in North Texas
-
Burial set for indigent, homeless veterans
-
Judge tells John Wiley Price jury to keep working
-
Police: Fort Worth officer involved shooting
More Stories
-
Video: Coyotes seen attacking cat in Old East DallasJun 13, 2017, 8:36 p.m.
-
Miniature horses visit Dallas LibraryJun 13, 2017, 5:58 p.m.
-
Protected trees chopped down in South Oak Cliff's Red BirdJun 13, 2017, 8:17 p.m.