North Korea Claims 'Gangster-like US' Staged 'Surprise Nuclear Strike Drill'
Its no surprise North Korea has some stuff to say about the United States. But this might be the first time the nation is calling out the US on its 'gangster-like' behavior... Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WFAA 11:13 AM. CDT November 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Zeke will play Sunday; stay granted by appeals courtNov. 3, 2017, 9:11 a.m.
-
Twin sisters from Texas swept away by killer wave in MexicoNov. 2, 2017, 6:48 p.m.
-
No prison time for Bowe Bergdahl in desertion caseNov. 3, 2017, 10:40 a.m.