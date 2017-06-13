Man Arrested At Trump Hotel In D.C. With An Assault Rifle and 90 Rounds of Ammo

43-year-old Bryan Moles was arrested Wednesday after police found an assault rifle, handgun and 90 rounds of ammunition in his car. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).

WFAA 9:35 PM. CDT June 13, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories