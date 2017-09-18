In a Rare Moment, The Moon Will Align With Three Planets And The Brightest Star

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Elliott's suspension hangs in the balance as courts…Sep 18, 2017, 3:14 p.m.
-
US to send 3,000 more troops to AfghanistanSep 18, 2017, 3:00 p.m.
-
Plano ISD store provides supplies to help curb…Sep 18, 2017, 9:23 a.m.