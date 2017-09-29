Hugh Hefner Gave Hunter S. Thompson's Widow $25,000

Hunter S. Thompson's widow, Anita, posted a photo with a heartfelt letter about a time the publisher helped her after the Thompson's suicide left her with very little money. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.

WFAA 12:14 PM. CDT September 29, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories