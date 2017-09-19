Anthony 'The Mooch' Scaramucci Says Tom Brady May Have Had A Relationship With Ivanka Trump
According to former White House communications director Anthony 'The Mooch' Scaramucci, Tom Brady didn't come to the White House with the Super Bowl winning Patriots because he may have had a relationship with Ivanka Trump. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcard
WFAA 12:03 PM. CDT September 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Animal parts on I-35E spur crash, shuts down interstateSep 19, 2017, 5:23 a.m.
-
At UN, Trump threatens to 'totally destroy North…Sep 19, 2017, 9:44 a.m.
-
Surveillance cameras lead to arrest of suspected…Sep 18, 2017, 9:34 p.m.