Grilled Vegetable Pizza
Sienna DeGovia (http://siennacake.com): My husband loves pizza, but pizza delivery gets pretty expensive ... not to mention all the added calories! So, I created this healthy alternative using simple ingredients and store-bought dough. This recipe is the
WFAA 4:15 PM. CDT July 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Deadly 18-wheeler fire shuts down I-35 in both…Jul 11, 2017, 2:37 p.m.
-
5 things to know about AG Sessions' visit to GrapevineJul 11, 2017, 11:11 a.m.
-
18-wheeler fire shuts down I-35 northbound in BellmeadJul 11, 2017, 12:51 p.m.