Online dating scams leave broken hearts and wallets empty

Finding love can be just a click away, but dater beware. Scammers are targeting lonely hearts by using online romance scams to take their money.

These scams have cost people in the USA and Canada nearly $1 billion dollars in the past 3 years with e nearly 1 million victims in the U.S. alone.

Most dating services try to fight scammers, but all of them say vigilance is key.

© 2018 WFAA-TV