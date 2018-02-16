WFAA
Online dating scams leave broken hearts and wallets empty

There are an estimated 25,000 dating scammers online every month. Learn how to keep your heart from being broken and your money in your pocket.

WFAA , WFAA 6:40 PM. CST February 16, 2018

Finding love can be just a click away, but dater beware. Scammers are targeting lonely hearts by using online romance scams to take their money. 

These scams have cost people in the USA and Canada nearly $1 billion dollars in the past 3 years with e nearly 1 million victims in the U.S. alone.

Most dating services try to fight scammers, but all of them say vigilance is key.

