WFAA
Close

Jumpin' Jammers Show Off on the Patio

EULESS JUMP ROPE TEAM

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 12:40 PM. CDT July 18, 2017

Go to http://LEAGUELINEUP.COM/JUMPINJAMMERS for class information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories