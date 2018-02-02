WFAA
Close

How it's made: Super Bowl footballs

The Super Bowl is a glamorous event. The place where the footballs that will be used in the game is not. Mike Castellucci takes us to an unassuming warehouse in Ada, Ohio to watch how the footballs are made

Mike Castellucci , WFAA 10:45 AM. CST February 02, 2018

The Super Bowl is a glamorous event, but the place where the official game balls come from is not. Mike Castellucci took his iPhone to a quiet, unassuming warehouse in Ada, Ohio to show us how the famous footballs come to life.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories