An even shorter Amazon HQ2 short list

A business relocation consultant laid out his own short list of seven top contenders to land Amazon’s HQ2.

Eric Simonson of Everest Group Research said his list consists of:

- Atlanta

- Boston

- Chicago

- Dallas

- New York City

- Washington, D.C.

- Toronto

On KING 5’s The Sound Podcast, Simonson said he believes Amazon’s decision will come down to scalability of talent, business mix, time zone, and physical proximity.

On the podcast, Simonson detailed pros and cons for each of the cities he considers to be top contenders.

Atlanta: “It can get talent from a lot of different universities. It’s also a diverse economy. It does have retail like Home Depot. UPS and Delta are there from a transportation perspective, which could help if Amazon wanted to have a shipping business. And it’s also well-connected to Europe.”

Boston: “Great education center. It’s very close to Europe to hub out of there. Boston is known for innovation, but large corporate innovation… this hasn’t been the thing you’ve typically seen them do.”

Chicago: “It’s got a lot of consumer and retail industry there that overlaps really nicely with Amazon. Good connectivity to Europe and to a reasonable extent, Asia. And reasonably well-connected to Seattle, it’s about the closest other than Denver and L.A. on the list (of Top 20).”

Dallas: “Dallas has a pretty good history of relocating company’s operations. I think in terms of the tech talent pool and its ability to pull talent in from universities on a regional basis, it’s good. Dallas is kind of the home of outsourcing enterprise IT services in North America.”

New York City: “It’s by far the largest labor market. Certainly Amazon could attract a lot of talent. Certainly one of the cons is it’s already a pretty dense place.”

Washington, D.C.: “D.C. is a fairly large labor pool with a lot of high tech, much of it government oriented, which is maybe both a pro and a con depending on the expected mission. Well-connected internationally.”

Toronto: “I think what you’re really wrestling with here is is the difference in countries in immigration… is that a net-positive or a net-negative. The negative could be, you need a lot more people to go through passport control. A positive may be that the ability for inward-bound immigration to live in Toronto… could actually be a benefit for Toronto and Amazon.”



