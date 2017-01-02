Dec 26, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) during the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

Philadelphia -- Now that the games that don't matter are out of the way, 14-year veteran tight end Jason Witten has a message for his teammates.

"You've got to go all in," said Witten, after the Cowboys regular season finale' loss to the Eagles Sunday.

There couldn't be any greater contrast between the Cowboys last game and their next.

"You got to make sacrifices and commitments over these next few weeks. It's not just another week. Everything tightens up; this is win or go home," said Witten.

The Cowboys opted for safety first, with several front line players seeing little or no playing time in Philadelphia. There were records to chase and milestones to pass, but the Cowboys instead shifted focus towards greater team goals that are in front of them in the postseason.

“Focus on what is happening going forward,” said Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. “The only ting that matters is what we do now. We have put ourselves in a great position, and it is time to get back to work.”

Jan 1, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett watches on during action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles won 27-13. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

The Cowboys are now one win away from their first trip to the NFC title game in more than 2 decades. Perhaps you recall the 1995 season when the Cowboys won their 3rd Super Bowl title in 4 years.

But that's the last thing Jason Garrett wants his players thinking about.

“We will know that it's one and done,” said receiver Brice Butler. “So you have to take it task by task, step by step, goal by goal. Can't look too far ahead, can't look at the Super Bowl can't look at the NFC championship.”

That’s music to Garrett's process-oriented ears. The next couple of weeks will be spent fine tuning how the Cowboys go about their business.

Now it's time to test the Cowboys football formula to see how far their bruising, ball-control offense, not to mention opportunistic defense, will take them.

“We're playing with a great formula right now,” said safety Barry Church, “running the ball, being physical on the offensive side of the ball as well as the defensive side of the ball.”

Jan 1, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks with running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) on the sideline against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

“It’s a whole new season now, “ said quarterback Dak Prescott. ”Everything you do from this point on is really how you get looked at the end of the year."

Cowboys fans hoping that end takes place about 4 hours south of Dallas on I-45.

