With NFC already in hand, Cowboys should rest on Sunday

Ezekiel Elliott should spend his first day of 2017 goofing off on the sideline. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2016 Getty Images)

DALLAS - It’s pretty amazing but the Cowboys have clinched a two-game lead on the entire NFC already and the season doesn't end until tomorrow. The Giants have clinched a wildcard spot and the Eagles have clinched a losing season. On Sunday, the Cowboys play the Eagles. The only thing anyone has to lose in that game is….

…….

Human beings.

There is literally nothing to play for on either side. But people could still get hurt.

In the testosterone driven world of professional sports, and in the Keanu Reeves movie The Replacements, winners want the ball. The Cowboys should resist the impulse. Dak Prescott? On the bench. Zeke Elliott? On the bench. Sean Lee? On the bench, wrapped in bubble wrap, and frozen in carbonite (love you, Princess Leia). The entire offensive line? The offensive sitting on the bench.

I don’t know if you know this, but NFL players get injured all the time. Ask the Seattle Seahawks, who have sometimes looked like the most dangerous team in the NFC but have recently lost Earl Thomas and Ricardo Lockett both. Or, heaven forbid, ask the Oakland Raiders who lost MVP candidate Derek Carr to a broken leg last week.

Ask the Cowboys themselves, who have never enjoyed Sean Lee’s company this far into a season. It’s the major thing that happens in football, where players run really hard into each other every play. The only meaningful outcome of Sunday’s game would be the Cowboys losing an important player. They should do everything they can to keep that from happening since, as mentioned, they've already got the NFC top seed locked up.

Because the football playoffs are one and done, there is, of course, the possibility the team will come out rusty and lose. This is the only argument I’ll listen to, and not very hard. The fact that media and fans will second-guess the team if they do x thing and lose is meaningless.

Media and fans will second guess whatever the team does if they lose. If they play everyone Sunday and lose in the playoffs, it’ll be because they tired Elliott out too much or something. If they do play Tony Romo on Sunday, it’ll be because of that, and if they don’t, it’ll be because of that.

The Cowboys should put Mark Sanchez behind a team of practice leaguers on Sunday and offer fans the opportunity to put on pads and run the ball. The real team should get a workout in, then enjoy the game from the stands. If the Cowboys were ever this far ahead of the pack, it was in the early ‘90s, but in those days they were more ahead of the pack as a football team. A fourteen-win season would be fun, but it is worth literally nothing.

Should the Cowboys rest their starters or treat Sunday's finale like any other game? Share your thoughts with Andy on Twitter @andytobo.

Copyright 2016 WFAA