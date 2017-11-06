Why Dak Prescott is playing his best football yet

Nov 5, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs for a first down in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman)

Frisco -- After notching a thrilling come-from-behind 28-17 win over the Chiefs Sunday, as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was making his way back to the locker room, and he let out a yell that would have made pro wrestler Ric Flair proud.

"Whoooooh!!!"

We don’t normally see that kind of post-game emotion from him, but the big win fired up Prescott.

"It was huge," he said afterward.

Meanwhile, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is marveling at the encore to Prescott's fantastic freshman campaign.

"I think he’s playing at the highest level in the NFL right now," said Jones.

The Cowboys owner is often one for hyperbole, but he may have a point.

There was one drive, in particular, highlighting just how well Prescott is operating. The Cowboys faced a third-and-15 from their own 13-yard line with less than two minutes left in the half.

On the CBS broadcast former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said of head coach Jason Garrett, "usually inside the 20-yard line, he likes to hand it off. He trusts this offense, but not inside the 20 normally."

Instead of taking the conservative route, though, Garrett decided to let Prescott fire away. Covering 82 yards in 91 seconds, the sophomore signal caller provided more evidence he’s playing his best football yet.

Prescott fired a strike on an in-cut to Dez Bryant for 21 yards to convert the long third down.

On the next play, he bought time by rolling to his right, and instead of running for a first down, he spotted a wide-open Terrence Williams streaking down the sideline for a 56-yard gain.

Then on third down at the 10, Prescott again move right, this time deciding to tuck and run it in for his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

"Most of the game is played within the system, but often times at critical moments things break down and you have to keep the play alive and he’s certainly able to do that,” said Garrett of Prescott's ability to make the right decision in terms of when to run the ball.

Nov 5, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) waves to fans after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium.

Prescott came into the league with the ability to make plays with his legs, but he’s a pocket passer first, and over the last several weeks, has shown an uncanny knack to be able to maximize his mobility as a weapon.

In the Cowboys go-head third-quarter drive, Prescott opted to run twice, both for crucial first downs. His decision-making has been spot on; choosing the perfect moment to call his own number.

He’s on pace now for 32 touchdown passes and 8 rushing TDs. 40 total touchdowns would be a first for a Cowboys quarterback.

"Yeah, better passer, seeing the defense seeing where I want to get to in my reads, doing all that," said Prescott, "definitely better than I was a year ago."

Yeah, we see.

