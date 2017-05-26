Texas Rangers relief pitcher Sam Dyson (47) reacts after being pulled from the game during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

DALLAS - Hello darkness my old friend.

I’ve come to write about you again.

The darkness in this instance is not literal, though I guess one could argue that this moment was dark and dreary. That said, there was plenty of actual light present so…call it how you will.

35 games after the first, we saw Texas’ second Wiggum moment of the season.

For those of you needing a refresher on the specifics of a Wiggum moment, please direct your attention to my first chronicling of Rangers misery this season.

Caught up?

Good.

Let’s set the scene before we examine the carnage.

Coming into the bottom of the seventh, Texas was over achieving against Red Sox ace and possibly higher evolved being from the baseball future Chris Sale. Sale, known for striking out batters at a rate that would make Bachelorette contestants blush (if that’s even possible), had surrendered 3 runs to the Rangers on a homer, single, and sac fly.

Meanwhile, Martin Perez came correct only giving up a single run in what was turning into an outstanding outing for the young Venezuelan.

So what happened next?

Nothing good.

Bot 7th, None on No outs, Martin Perez vs. Chris Young, 3-1 Texas

Out for the 7th went Perez, and oh did that throw a softball at the hornet’s nest that is Rangers Twitter. In this case rightfully so: Perez’s career high pitch count to this date was 104. Entering this inning he was at 102. This appeared as Banny wanting to wring one more inning out of Perez.

In the grand scheme of things, this seems an odd choice. Perez is already right up against his career high pitch count. The difference in one inning here for him versus giving the bullpen another inning seems marginal. Even more so when you consider that the team will play a MINIMUM of 1,458 innings before you factor in extra innings and playoffs.

So bullpen usage is important, but this is one out of 1,458.

Might as well let the fresh pitcher have it.

They didn’t though.

Chris Young lined pitch 106 from Perez, a high fastball, into the glove of Ryan Rua in left.

So far, so good.

Bot 7th, None on One out, Martin Perez vs. Andrew Benintendi, 3-1 Texas

A five pitch at bat this time for Perez, running his count to 111. This time though, he left a changeup center square for Benintendi and he sent it up the middle.

This is normally where I remark that Rougned Odor tracked the ball down and made the out.

Not so much.

Odor wasn’t able to handle the grounder, putting Benintendi on first with a single out.

Starting to sweat yet?

Bot 7th, One on One out, Martin Perez vs. Sam Travis, 3-1 Texas

Putting aside my partiality to this strapping rookie’s name, it only took him two pitches (113 for Perez) to get on base in his first big league ballgame.

This time it was a two seamer up in the zone from Perez that Travis laced into center. Benintendi took third on the hit.

Now you’ve got your starter, who is through the looking glass on pitches thrown, out there with no outs and the tying run on first.

This brings Banny out of the dugout and he calls for the new pitcher.

Hey, does anyone remember who was on the mound for the first Wiggum moment of the year?

There’s no way he could possibly be a part of the second one right?

Wrong.

Bot 7th, Two on One out, Sam Dyson vs. Mitch Moreland, 3-1 Texas

That’s right, it’s Sam Dyson time in Boston.

His first act is to face former teammate Mitch Moreland, who replaced Sandy Leon as the scheduled hitter. Three pitches, a fastball left up, and Moreland smacks it into right for a single.

One runner comes home, the other advances ninety feet.

The wheels are shaking like a Chihuahua at a vet’s visit by this point.

Bot 7th, Two on One out, Sam Dyson vs. Josh Rutledge, 3-2 Texas

This is still salvageable, we all told ourselves.

After all, you just need one ground ball to a fielder and the double play will get Texas back in the dugout.

Two pitches later, Dyson gets his groundball on an inside fastball to Rutledge.

Except the ball goes into right field, through the gap between Napoli and Odor.

Travis scores the tying run, while both Rutledge and Moreland get an extra base when Choo attempts to throw home but can’t get the throw on line.

We’ve got a brand new ballgame.

For now.

Bot 7th, Bases loaded One out, Sam Dyson vs. Dustin Pedroia, 3-3 all

In the spirit of Rob Manfred’s rule, I skipped over Mookie Betts’ intentional walk.

If it won’t benefit the game itself, it might as well benefit the writer painfully recapping a meltdown right?

Thanks Bobby.

Back in our slowly crumbling baseball existence, Dyson fires his third pitch into the dirt past Chirinos. Moreland scampers home from third as Boston takes the lead without having to swing the bat.

Unfortunately for Texas, Pedroia would swing the bat on the next pitch.

He slices one to third, where the outstretched gorilla arms of Joey Gallo can’t reach. Instead the ball goes off the tip of the glove, careening into left field.

Not unlike how this game careened into a ditch while on fire.

Rutledge and Betts come home, Pedroia is at first.

So in nine pitches from Dyson, this went from a Texas two run lead against a strikeout cyborg to a complete and total Charlie Foxtrot.

In only nine pitches.

In. Only. Nine. Pitches.

It bears repeating because of how brutally efficient the meltdown was.

Oh, and it’s not over yet.

Bot 7th, One on One out, Sam Dyson vs. Xander Bogaerts, 6-3 Boston

Two more pitches later and Bogaerts hit a ground rule double into the seats. Nobody scored on this play, but it put both runners in scoring position.

I’d like to take a moment to express an opinion about Fenway Park.

It really blows.

I get that it’s old, it’s in Boston, and we hold it up as some Mecca to baseball’s past. It’s hallowed grounds we say. A living part of history we say.

In reality, it’s a park that’s cramped in the stands with wonky dimensions that we dress up as charming. The pro Fenway lobby has successfully turned what is basically a nine year old’s Crayon layout for a ballpark into something millions of people revere.

If you need a map, a compass, and a St. Bernard to find your way around the outfield then it shouldn’t be celebrated. You’re doing bits for the sake of bits, no different than the teenager who streaks his hair different colors so someone will pay attention.

Just like the teenager’s hair though, it looks stupid and should be changed to something that doesn’t look like a farce.

Anyway, where was I?

Bot 7th, Bases loaded One out, Sam Dyson vs. Chris Young, 6-3 Boston

Oh yeah.

A second intentional walk, weeeeeeeeeeeee!

With that Boston has batted around. Here’s Chris Young who made the only out of this inning in what felt like last week.

This time though, he sees eight pitches fouling two and getting four balls.

Dyson walked in a run.

Dios mio, what a calamity.

Bot 7th, Bases loaded One out, Austin Bibens-Dirx vs. Andrew Benintendi, 7-3 Boston

On the plus side, this experience has allowed me to learn how to spell Benintendi AND Bibens-Dirkx without looking them up.

A silver lining in what is quite the grouping of dark clouds.

Dyson is gone after another disappointing outing. Normally I love to see ABD out on the mound, but this is one situation where I’m less than enthused.

This at bat finally generated the second out, even though it should have earlier.

Benintendi sent a foul ball over on the first base side. Napoli circled under it…and of course did not come up with it.

This is a brief reminder that Napoli played a season and a half with Boston, along with playing his entire major league career in the American League. So it’s not like he’s not used to Fenway. Plus the whole hitting under .200 thing…

Another time Samuel. Another time.

Moving on, ABD gets a sac fly out of Benintendi that brought home Bogaerts. Another run on the ledger of Dyson, who is having such a miserable night that runs are going against him when he’s in the dugout.

It happens man.

It just seems to happen to Dyson a lot this season.

Bot 7th, Two on Two outs, Austin Bibens-Dirkx vs. Sam Travis, 8-3 Boston

The inning ends in a palindrome rookie battle, when the 32 year old ABD strikes out the 23 year old Travis on six pitches.

Texas entered the bottom of the 7th up two runs.

They exited the 7th down five, while giving up seven.

No pizza will be awarded for that.

The only way to describe innings and moments like that are manifestations of frustration. If you’re on the Texas side of this one, frustration seems the most apt way to describe what happened.

Leading that pack is Dyson himself. We’ve seen how good he can be in the past; his 2015 was a master class in throwing sinkers and getting outs. Now we’re less than two years removed, and it seems like Dyson can’t find the handle in any situation. There’s little to indicate any physical malady.

You have to wonder if it’s just all in his head. That the lack of physical performance combined with being let down by defense, and being thrust in this case into a situation almost destined to result in failure has made whatever makes Dyson tick stop ticking.

It’s frustrating for Odor, who had a down defensive game yet again. Situations like these can be mitigated by fielders picking up their pitchers. I doubt the infield has a vendetta against Dyson, but they haven’t performed for him and others at times.

Odor in specific has taken steps back in just about every way. On the heels of a big contract that was universally praised, you hate to see that happen.

Above all else it’s frustrating for management, because there’s so little you can do. Fans will cry to replace Dyson.

With who?

Jose LeClerc had a setback on his finger. Jake Diekman is in the process of having his colon removed. There’s no major league ready relievers coming up through the ranks that you can be assured would perform better.

Someone like RJ Alvarez could be called up, but he’s struggled with control at Round Rock. Tanner Scheppers has fallen so far out of grace that he’s not even on the 40 man anymore. At this point you’d have to go outside the organization to get someone, but that’d cost you long term promise for a POSSIBLE short term solution.

Fans will also scream to replace Odor. Sit him down for a few days, unplug him if we’re to use the lexicon of Banister.

Who plays for him?

Hanser Alberto is out in Arizona still rehabbing. Pete Kozma is your only non starting infielder on the roster, so you need him on the bench to fill in for four people. Apparently the team used all of Jurickson Profar’s power crystals in converting him to outfield, as you don’t hear anything about him becoming an infielder again.

So the only thing there is to do is go on.

Baseball is full of Wiggum moments. Every team has them; you just feel your teams more because of the proximity. It’s a punch to the gut and a kick to your anatomical Y split.

And yet, the next day there’s another game.

Another chance to get Wiggum’d, but at the same time a chance at redemption.

See, baseball is a lot like love. There are no guarantees, there are no sure things. All you can do is try, and the chips fall where they may.

Sure, sometimes you’re going to have your heart broken by the game. Every fan has felt that.

You don’t come back because of that though.

You come back because you’re chasing the loving embrace, the sense of belonging and reciprocation that other person can offer.

In baseball that means walk off homers, the sight of a legend in your jersey, and if you’re really lucky a flag that flies forever.

So yeah, these moments happen. I’ll likely have to transcribe at least two or three more this year. That’s the way baseball go.

It’s just isn’t the way it always goes.

And that, my friends, is why we keep coming back.

What to personally thank Samuel for making you relive Wednesday's 7th inning? You can do so by following him on Twitter @thesamuelhale.

© 2017 WFAA-TV