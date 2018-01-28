WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

What now for gymnastics?

What does the sport of gymnastics, reeling from the Nassar scandal, do now?

Mike Leslie , WFAA 2:53 PM. CST January 28, 2018

Dr. Larry Nassar -- perpetrator of sexual abuse on scores of young women -- was sentenced this week in a Michigan court, and forced to hear victim impact statements from any accuser who wanted to speak.

Step 1 in this process is complete. The most prolific, most vile sexual predator in the history of the sports world is where he belongs - behind bars for the rest of his natural born life.  

But this story is not close to over, as the tentacles of deceit that stem from Nassar pull high-ranking officials at Michigan State and USA Gymnastics down with him; and as a sport, left reeling from this madness tries to pick up the pieces.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories