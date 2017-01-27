What are the Mavericks? A study in shifting expectations

The Mavs are winning – and losing close games – with extraordinary balance. Between the Timberwolves game on January 15th and the Lakers game on the 22nd, a span of five games, the highest single-point total any Maverick had was 20 – by Harrison Barnes against the Bulls in a one-point win. Dirk, Barnes, Anderson, and Matthews have all scored 19. On average, they had 6 guys score in double-digits a game, and they went three and two.

In the last two games, against the Knicks and the Thunder, they were a little more unbalanced, but not much. Barnes “broke out” with 23 points in the Knicks game, to go along with 19 from Dirk, and 20 from Seth Curry, and had an amazing game against the Thunder with Dirk and Wes sitting out. His 31 points did come on 26 shots, but for all that he was still efficient, shooting 50%. In that game, he was joined in double-digits by Seth Curry, with 11, Justin Anderson, with 17, and Dorian Finney-Smith of all people with 11.

Taken together, it’s good news and bad news. They haven’t beaten any good teams, but early on they looked so bad that every team seemed better. So that’s fine. They waxed the Lakers, which is always fun. They came pretty close to beating Utah, not only a good team but a team with tremendous upside potential. If you’re a fan of good basketball and willing to just watch and enjoy the game in front of you, it could be a lot worse.

On the other hand, there is no real point to this year – other than enjoying Dirk’s farewell tour. I’m not saying the Mavs couldn’t sneak into the playoffs, although it’s a long shot, but it doesn’t really matter if they do. They’re not close to as good as the best teams in the West, and would get destroyed by any of them.

So what we’re really looking for is whether they have any pieces for the future. That’s harder to say. There isn’t much doubt at this point that Harrison Barnes is capable of contributing at both ends, but of course he’s unlikely to be a superstar. 20 points a game on 47% shooting is tremendous, but he so rarely gets more it’s unlikely he’ll ever be able to carry the scoring burden the way stars are supposed to. He averages 1.5 assists a game which is…not great. Golden State's Klay Thompson and Cleveland's Kevin Love are the only other players averaging 20 or more points and 2 or fewer assists - and they play on stacked teams where other players handle the ball far more than they do.

Wes Matthews is basically the same – a useful piece, apparently back to what he used to be, but limited. They’re both guys who would work a lot better around…somebody else. And it’s not clear how the Mavericks get that somebody else, or whether they can in time for Matthews and Barnes to matter. I’m still pushing my chips firmly away from Dwight Powell, who is averaging 6 points and 4 boards in January, and it’s hard to know what to make of a guy who scores as little as Dorian Finney-Smith. For all his obvious gifts, nobody’s a good enough defender to be that unproductive offensively.

But then, there’s Seth Curry, who’s scored in double-digits for six games straight, as of this writing, and is shooting 53% from three for the entire month – after 49% last month. And then there’s Justin Anderson, who has scuffled along a lot this season but has scored 19, 11, and 17 over the last three, and hit 3-6 threes in two of those three games.

So, the Mavs have some young talent, some interesting pieces they could trade or keep, and are likely to have a lottery pick in next year’s draft. It’s hard to say where they go from here, but it’s something to watch as the season goes on.

