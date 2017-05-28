WFAA Fictional Rangers Mailbag: The questions are real if you believe in your heart

May 23, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli (5) stretches prior to a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob DeChiara, Bob DeChiara)

DALLAS - The calendar turns itself over, and we find ourselves waiting for the Rangers to return from a long road trip, and that can mean but one thing; it is time for the WFAA Sports Blog Totally Fictional and Not Real Monthly Baseball Sport Mailbag (WFAA SBTF&NRMBSM), the only column on the internet where we take questions from you, our reader, and then do not answer them, and instead answer fake questions.

It’s kind of like a practice job interview, right down to the sweaty palms and awkward amount of eye contact. Also, like a practice job interview, there will be no hiring, and you will be judged based on criteria that does not apply in the real world.



On to the questions that were (not) sent in by readers (not) like you!



What’s the deal with rompers for men? Romphims? That's weird, right?

- Terry-Ellen, in Decatur



I’ll tell you something that seems obvious but it’s improved my quality of life several fold since I came to realize it. You don’t have to have an opinion on things that don’t directly affect you. A guy wearing a romper? That doesn’t change anything in my day to day life, so go ahead, have fun. It seems a little uncomfortable, but if you’re havin’ fun, then have fun. Why would I care?



On the other side of the coin, it does bother me, the suspicion I have that the fervor around rompers for men that developed online (and the subsequent level of attention paid to rompers for men at water coolers and on evening news segments, nationally and locally) developed inorganically.

In other words, social media seems to have hit a level of maturity and sophistication that manipulation of trends is almost automatic now, and I doubt this all developed without someone pushing it and thereby profiting from it.



Can Sam Dyson be good again?

- Ornboch, in Round Rock



Man I hope! One would have thought that the combination of him finding a feel for his changeup and having a spirited back-and-forth with a Hall of Famer that just launched a poop-rocket™ off him (Miggy Cabrera) a week ago might have given him a boost of confidence. But, you know, then that seventh inning against the Red Sox happened.



It’s also possible he was actually injured during his DL stint and is just now getting back into shape physically as well as mentally. I really don’t know, but at least standing up to Cabrera was encouraging?



Who is catching for Rangers in 2018?

- Bramt, in Fort Worth



Look at it this way, Robinson Chirinos and one of Brett Nicholas, Jose Trevino, or a caravan of backup catcher journeymen that have had success in Texas (Bobby Wilson, Bryan Holaday) or heck even Isiah Kiner-Falefa will make a combined $2.75 million dollars, or somewhere close enough as makes no difference to our accounting.

Jonathan Lucroy is going to start taking serious offers around 18 million dollars for 2018, with probably at least three years following that of escalating salary.

The Rangers are probably going to need to find two starting pitchers, and probably a center fielder. It’s not impossible those would come internally, but the options for each (Yohander Mendez, Connor Sadzeck, Ariel Jurado, or maybe a returning Dillon Gee or Austin Bibens-Dirkx, if things break right for either for the rotation, Jared Hoying or Drew Stubbs (or both) or maybe if you get a little weird, Jurickson Profar in center) shouldn’t give you anything more than ‘wince and hope for the best’ optimism.



So they’re most likely going to need to go cheap with at least one of those positions. Catcher is the one that has a proven MLB veteran, and multiple cost-controlled, young, quality assets.



(This means you can expect Lucroy’s extension to be signed by Thursday.)



What’s the deal with fidget spinners?

- Oack, in Texadelphia



See the entry to #1.



Ok, now, strike that, because fidget spinners are the unholy marriage of ball bearings and death. One of those is going to fly off and someone’s going to be an eye shorter, you just watch.



(Editor’s note: They banned slap bracelets in third grade because of an urban myth about a kid losing a hand, you worrywart.)



Is Matt Bush a proven closer?

- Rint, in Lewsiville



Matt Bush’s arm is like a fantasy antagonist's weapon that is the title of the second book in the trilogy. So yes he is a proven closer, because proven closer just means ‘effective pitcher who pitches in relief and generally responds well enough to pressure situations’.



On to the lightning round!



What will Pete Kozma’s contract extension look like?

- Fike, in Downtown Minneola



I’m not sure what DFA paperwork looks like actually



Will Joey Gallo stick around once Beltre is activated?

- Roe, in Abernathy



Uh, yes. He hits homers. A lot. (See: Today's box score.)



If the Rangers are missing four of their top five (or five of their top six, depending on your view) players, how did they ever win eleven games in twelve this month?

- Weee Vie, in Everman



That’s how baseball go.



Which player is going to have the most impact when they come back: Beltre, Ross, Hamels, Gomez, Leclerc, or Diekman?

- Rexab, in Bexar



Conspicuous from that list: Hanser Alberto. Consider.





That’s just about all the questions you didn’t send in, please don’t send in more just like these at any point in the near or distant future, or, if you do, remember to send them directly to sports@nbc5dfw.com. Thanks!

© 2017 WFAA-TV