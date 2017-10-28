Week 8 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Fans show off their Cowboys spirit (Photo: Chrstina Sanchez)

In addition to being in the middle of bye weeks for NFL teams, we’ve hit the midway point in the fantasy season. That means the pickins are probably slim on the waiver wire. At this point it is going to be harder and harder to find gems just sitting out there that are unclaimed. However, there are still some guys out there that can help your fantasy team on a one-week basis if you’re looking for a fill in. How you manage this point in the fantasy season is crucial to how you will end up. Hopefully, this list can give you some ideas if one of your starters are injured or on a bye.

First, let’s take a look at how we did last week, with an update on our season as a whole:

THE GOOD

Tyrod Taylor - 19 fantasy points, 321 total yards

Jared Goff – 18 points, 235 passing yards and both a passing/rushing TD

Orleans Darkwa – 7 points, 9 rushes for 35 yards and 3 receptions for 13 yards in an underwhelming performance, but one that didn’t kill your fantasy team.

Nelson Agholor- 14 ponints, 4 receptions for 45 yars and another TD

Hunter Henry – 11 points, 4 receptions for 73 yards

Jack Doyle – 10 points, 6 receptions for 44 yards



THE BAD

Carson Palmer – 2 points before fracturing his arm

Derrick Henry – 4 points, only 24 total yards

Alex Collins – 3 points, however he finally had his breakout game this past Thursday with 21 points.

Sterling Shepard – fooled us and didn’t end up playing

Jamison Crowder – 4 points, 2 receptions for 28 yards

Austin Hooper – 1 points, 1 reception for 6 yards

We were 6 out of 12 on our sleeper picks last week, which puts us at 49 out of 80 for the season. That’s a 61.25% success rate so far, which we will definitely settle for going forward. Here are our picks for sleepers for Week 8:

QUARTERBACKS

Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo

Almost a weekly staple on this list, Taylor has been up and down this season. Owned in only 64.3% of ESPN leagues, he’ll be at home against a poor Oakland defense. For the season, Taylor is averaging almost 30 rushing yards per game. That continues to help give him a decent fantasy floor, and he is due for his first rushing touchdown of the year.

Trevor Siemian, Denver

His recent struggles have led to him being owned in only 23.6% of leagues. The cure just might be his matchup with a Kansas City defense giving up the fourth most points to opposing quarterbacks. The risk is there, but he may be playing for his job if he doesn’t turn things around. We are betting that he comes through.

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati

Owned in only 48.7% of leagues, Dalton will be home against a Colts team who are 29th in the league at pressure quarterbacks. With the receiving weapons at his disposal, Dalton should be a fine play this week.

RUNNING BACKS

Jalen Richard, Oakland

Owned in just 25.3% of leagues, Richard will be splitting snaps with fellow running back DeAndre Washington. Of the two, Richard is the more explosive athlete and better receiving threat. A big game isn’t out of the question, and he should have a decent fantasy floor.

Dion Lewis, New England

In the last three weeks, he has seemingly taken over the top role in the Patriots backfield. Going up against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that is allowing the second most rushing yards to opposing teams, the matchup looks tasty for Lewis to have his best game of the season.

Theo Riddick, Detroit

Owned in 63.5% of leagues, Riddick has been somewhat disappointing this season. However, he started to turn things around in Detroit's two games before their bye (totaling 9 receptions for 90 yards). This week, he will be at home against the Steelers who are currently giving up the seventh most receptions to opposing running backs. The recipe is there for Riddick to have another solid outing.



WIDE RECEIVERS

Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta

Still only owned in 59.3% of leagues, Sanu is averaging 11.75 points per game (if you take away the game where he left due to injury). In those four games, Sanu has scored 10, 13, 12 and 12 points. That is the definition of consistency in fantasy football. He should have another solid game against the Jets and their 19th ranked defense against opposing wide receivers.

Jermaine Kearse, New York Jets

Owned in 57.7% of leagues, Kearse is averaging a respectable 11.3 fantasy points per game. His ceiling isn’t very high, but the Jets should be throwing the ball in this game, hopefully providing Kearse with a decent fantasy floor.

Tedd Ginn Jr. ,New Orleans

Even though Willie Snead is looking like he will be able to play, Ginn is currently riding a big wave of momentum. In the two weeks since the Saints’ bye, Ginn has 11 receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown. That has been good for an average of 21 points per game over that span. Ginn is still available in 39.8% of leagues, and has one of the biggest ceilings on our list this week.



TIGHT ENDS

Jared Cook, Oakland

Owned in 68.7% of leagues and coming off his best game of the season, Cook has an enticing matchup against a Bills’ defense giving up the seventh most points to opposing tight ends. The Raiders looked like they got their rhythm back in the passing game last week. If that continues, Cook should have a really nice fantasy floor this week and going forward.

Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati

Quietly owned in just 35.5% of leagues, Kroft is having a heck of a season. In his last three games, he has 14 receptions for 129 yards and three touchdowns. He has become the Bengals’ main target in the redzone, and could continue his breakout year against a poor Colts defense.

Jack Doyle, Indianapolis

Owned in just 37.3% of leagues, Doyle has been the Colts’ most consistent receiving weapon this year. He is currently 13th in fantasy points per game among tight ends and has played well the last two weeks (11 receptions, 94 yards and a touchdown, 13.5 points per game). If you are looking for a tight end and the two guys above him are gone, Doyle should be your guy.

Need more tips for your fantasy team? You can find Blake for advice on Twitter @blakegibbs.

