Watch the moment Myles Garrett heard his name called as the NFL Draft's top pick

Myles Garrett celebrates becoming the top pick in the NFL Draft on April 27, 2017. (Photo: WFAA)

WFAA Sports was live at the Arlington, Texas watch party where Myles Garrett and his family celebrated his being picked first overall in the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Garrett heard the official announcement while sitting on a couch between his mom and dad.

The Arlington Martin graduate and Texas A&M standout was ready for the news -- he wore a Cleveland “heart of rock ‘n’ roll” T-shirt underneath a gray Adidas shirt. After hugs and congratulations, he was quickly given a Browns hat and jersey -- something that traditionally happens on the NFL Draft stage.

Garrett logged 31 sacks and 47 tackles for loss in three seasons as an Aggie.

